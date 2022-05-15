No Script

Lebanese Elections 2022: Polls Close at 19:00, Counting Results Kicks Off

folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff

Polls closed at 19:00 after a long day of voting for the Lebanese Parliamentary Elections nationwide.

Voters from all over the Lebanese areas had the chance for casting ballots for 12 hours as the polls opened at 07:00 this morning.

Meanwhile, counting the votes started in the electoral centers.

Some 103 lists have been competing in this race among 15 electoral districts, with the number of eligible Lebanese voters reaching 4 million.

The first phase of the electoral process kicked off earlier last week for the expatriates, on May 6 and 8, during which more than 140,000 voters out of 225,000 registered voters abroad took part.

The upcoming voting turnout scored the following percentages in the following areas:

45% in Saida

65% in Kaserouan – Al-Fetouh

43,7% in al-Koura

46,7% in Zgharta

35% in Aley

54% in Baalbek-Hermel

38.82% in Zahleh

Between 45% and 55% in Shouf villages

36,5% in al-Minyeh

32.92% in Tripoli

30.12 % in Western Beqaa

47.28% in South Lebanon’s Third Region

42.59% in Bint Jbeil

44.03% in Marjeyoun-Hasbaya

55.61% in Nabatiyeh

