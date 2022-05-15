- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanese Elections 2022: Polls Close at 19:00, Counting Results Kicks Off
By Staff
Polls closed at 19:00 after a long day of voting for the Lebanese Parliamentary Elections nationwide.
Voters from all over the Lebanese areas had the chance for casting ballots for 12 hours as the polls opened at 07:00 this morning.
Meanwhile, counting the votes started in the electoral centers.
Some 103 lists have been competing in this race among 15 electoral districts, with the number of eligible Lebanese voters reaching 4 million.
The first phase of the electoral process kicked off earlier last week for the expatriates, on May 6 and 8, during which more than 140,000 voters out of 225,000 registered voters abroad took part.
The upcoming voting turnout scored the following percentages in the following areas:
45% in Saida
65% in Kaserouan – Al-Fetouh
43,7% in al-Koura
46,7% in Zgharta
35% in Aley
54% in Baalbek-Hermel
38.82% in Zahleh
Between 45% and 55% in Shouf villages
36,5% in al-Minyeh
32.92% in Tripoli
30.12 % in Western Beqaa
47.28% in South Lebanon’s Third Region
42.59% in Bint Jbeil
44.03% in Marjeyoun-Hasbaya
55.61% in Nabatiyeh
Comments
- Related News