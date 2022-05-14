No Script

New Zealand Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Staff, Agencies

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to isolate for another week in what she called a “very Kiwi experience”.

Days after announcing the relaxation of the country’s tight border controls, Ardern developed symptoms on Friday evening and returned a positive test before another positive result from a rapid antigen test on Saturday morning, her office said in a statement. Her symptoms are said to be moderate.

She will have to isolate until the morning of Saturday 21 May and will not be in parliament in the coming week when her government has two set-piece events in the emissions reduction plan on Monday and the budget on Thursday.

Ardern will carry out some duties remotely but her deputy, Grant Robertson, will take the regular post-cabinet press conference on Monday.

“This is a milestone week for the government and I’m gutted I can’t be there for it,” Ardern said.

“Our emissions reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand’s health system.

“But as I said earlier in the week, isolating with COVID-19 is a very Kiwi experience this year and my family is no different.”

