Syria Slams US Decision to Allow Foreign Investment in Occupied North

By Staff, Agencies

Syria lambasted the US' move to allow foreign investment in the Arab country's northern areas that are under the control of militants from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF].

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department approved activities in 12 sectors including agriculture, construction, and finance, in northern Syria but made clear that it did not permit any transactions with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or those designated under the so-called Caesar Act.

In a statement on Friday, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The US Treasury Department’s approval of economic activities in the northeastern and northwestern flanks of Syria is no surprise to the Damascus government, as successive US administrations are responsible for the devastating war which Syria has gone through for more than a decade.”

The ministry said Washington’s financial aids to Takfiri terrorist groups have wreaked havoc across the northern Syria and ruined the Arab country’s economic prospects.

Such aids also resulted in the plunder of Syria's crude oil reserves, foodstuff and historical monuments, destruction of its economic infrastructure and murders of many innocent citizens who refused to collaborate with American and Western schemes, it added.

The latest US' plan “is in continuation of Washington’s destructive approach towards our country, and runs contrary to its international commitments concerning fight against terrorism, and respect to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry noted.

“The breakup of Syria was a US and Western scenario, which dismally failed in the face of the steadfastness of the Syrian army, nation and government,” according to the statement.

The ministry’s statement concluded by emphasizing that the Damascus government is determined to employ all available means in order to thwart the new conspiracy, calling on local residents in northern Syria to join forces.

In June 2020, the US enacted the so-called Caesar Act that imposed the toughest sanctions ever on Syria with the alleged aim of choking off revenue sources for the government.

The sanctions, however, have crippled the war-torn country’s economy by prohibiting foreign companies from trading with Damascus.

Syria says the real purpose of the measures is to put pressure on Syrians and their livelihoods.

Officials also say the stepped-up smuggling of strategic Syrian resources is the latest inhumane tactic using people's basic needs as a tool to pressure the government.