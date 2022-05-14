Palestine Muslim World’s Principal Issue - Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

On the anniversary of the day when the Zionist regime claimed existence 74 years ago, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stressed the need to address the issue of Palestine as the “foremost and principal issue” of the Muslim world.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday on the 74th anniversary of Nakba [catastrophe] Day that forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes in 1948 and when the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime proclaimed existence.

“May 14, 1948, the Nakba Day, is reminiscent of occupation, massacre and displacement of the true owners of the Palestinian land at the hands of Zionist occupiers and usurpers, and the onset of a trend of systematic violations of the Palestinian nation’s natural and basic rights,” the statement read.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry labeled addressing the issue of Palestine as the foremost and principal issue of the Muslim world, and considered the global Zionism’s attempts to drive the issue into oblivion as doomed to failure.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that just and lasting peace will not be established in the Middle East unless through the resolution of the fundamental issues in this crisis, including ending the organized occupation of Palestine, securing a return of refugees, deciding Palestine’s future establishment via a referendum joined by all of its true owners, and finally, the formation of a unified Palestinian government, with Quds al-Sharif as its capital,” the statement went on to say.

While expressing its full solidarity with the Palestinian people’s ideal cause and paying tribute to the martyrs and fighters on the path to freedom and the Muslims’ First Qibla, the Islamic Republic of Iran invited all governments and international bodies to shoulder their human and legal duties vis-à-vis the oppressed Palestinian people and prevent a continuation of occupation and crimes by the regime occupying al-Quds and the spread of this regime’s racist policies in occupied Palestine.”