Five Civilians Martyred As Syrian Air Defenses Confront “Israeli” Aggression in Central Region

folder_openSyria access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Syrian air defenses confronted an “‘Israeli’ aggression” over the Masyaf area in Syria's Hama countryside, Syrian state media reported on Friday.

“At 23:20 0n Friday evening, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression with bursts of missiles from over the Mediterranean, west of Banias, targeting some points in the Central Region,” a Military sources said .

“Our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them,” the source added.

The aggression caused the martyrdom of five civilians, injured seven others, including a child, in addition to material damages.

