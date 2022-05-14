- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Five Civilians Martyred As Syrian Air Defenses Confront “Israeli” Aggression in Central Region
folder_openSyria access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Syrian air defenses confronted an “‘Israeli’ aggression” over the Masyaf area in Syria's Hama countryside, Syrian state media reported on Friday.
“At 23:20 0n Friday evening, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression with bursts of missiles from over the Mediterranean, west of Banias, targeting some points in the Central Region,” a Military sources said .
“Our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them,” the source added.
The aggression caused the martyrdom of five civilians, injured seven others, including a child, in addition to material damages.
Comments
- Related News