No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US Lawmakers Blast ‘Israel’ Brutality after Abu Akleh’s Assassination

US Lawmakers Blast ‘Israel’ Brutality after Abu Akleh’s Assassination
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US administration of Joe Biden on Friday harshly criticized the Tel Aviv occupation regime over police violence at the funeral of al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh – a Palestinian American citizen – who was assassinated on Wednesday by an ‘Israeli’ sniper’s fire while covering a Zionist military raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Footage of the funeral procession in the occupied city of al-Quds, Shireen’s hometown, showed ‘Israeli’ occupation forces brutally attacking Palestinian mourners in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, with some ‘Israeli’ police striking those carrying the late journo’s coffin, in which they lost balance of the coffin for a while.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was “deeply troubled by the images of ‘Israeli’ police intruding into the funeral procession of Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh.”

Blinken’s criticism came shortly after US President Joe Biden said while he didn’t know all of the details, that “it has to be investigated.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who described the images as “deeply disturbing,” said the US is in close contact with ‘Israeli’ and Palestinian authorities.

Senator Chris Murphy, who chairs the Senate subcommittee dealing with the Middle East, tweeted: “I haven’t heard any credible explanation why this level of force was used on these mourners. What happened is unacceptable.”

Further rebuke came from US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren among others.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered for Abu Akleh’s funeral, with many of them flying Palestinian flags and chanting ‘Palestine, Palestine.’

Israel jenin westbank UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
US Lawmakers Blast ‘Israel’ Brutality after Abu Akleh’s Assassination

US Lawmakers Blast ‘Israel’ Brutality after Abu Akleh’s Assassination

3 hours ago
US Says May Have to Suspend Weapons Shipments to Ukraine

US Says May Have to Suspend Weapons Shipments to Ukraine

5 hours ago
$40 Billion Ukraine Aid Package Delayed in US Congress

$40 Billion Ukraine Aid Package Delayed in US Congress

one day ago
Bill Gates Catches COVID

Bill Gates Catches COVID

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-05-2022 Hour: 02:25 Beirut Timing

whatshot