Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners

Dozens have been injured as the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces attacked the funeral procession for martyred Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was assassinated by the occupation’s forces while covering an ‘Israeli’ military raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The Zionist military personnel kicked and hit the mourners with batons, causing the ones carrying Shireen’s coffin to lose balance and drop it to the ground.

Shireen Abu Akleh was laid to rest in her hometown, the occupied holy city of al-Quds, after her body roamed almost all Palestinian cities for three days, with mourners massively taking part in the nationwide procession.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces set checkpoints on the roads leading to the cemetery, and hindered the Palestinians’ access to the place after they warned all participants against holding the Palestinian flags and the photos of the slain journalist.

However, Palestinian flags were openly waved by many of the thousands of people who circumvented roadblocks in occupied al-Quds to join the funeral procession. Mourners sang the Palestinian national anthem and chanted “Palestine! Palestine!”

Abu Akleh was shot in the head on Wednesday morning in the West Bank city of Jenin during what her colleagues at the scene said was a burst of ‘Israeli’ fire on a small group of journalists covering an expected ‘Israeli’ military raid.

Video of the incident showed Abu Akleh was wearing a helmet and body armor clearly marked “press.” Ali Samodi, a producer for Al Jazeera who was shot in the back, told the Guardian from his hospital bed that contrary to claims made by ‘Israeli’ officials who attempted to blame the killing on Palestinians, there were no gunmen standing near the journalists when they were targeted.