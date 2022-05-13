Sayyed Nasrallah: Voting on Election Day Is A Message to All Those Conspiring Against the Resistance and Its Weapon

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech during the electoral festival the party is holding for the Beqaa area in Baalbek, Rayyak and Mashgarah.

Sayyed Nasrallah started by greeting and welcoming all the participants in the electoral festival Hezbollah is holding for the Beqaa area.

His Eminence hailed the people of Beqaa by asserting the fact that they “have defended and sacrificed in the path of Allah in the past times and in the modern history, as well as in current battle.”

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the audience and said, “Your massive presence reflects your loyalty to the Resistance as you are the people of resistance, its strong hand, mind, eyes, heart, and emotions… your presence in this festival is clear evidence, and is both a message and an answer.”

The Resistance Leader tackled the subject of martyred Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and says that she “was a witness on the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s crimes and the injustice practiced against the Palestinian people.”

“The barbaric nature of the ‘Israeli’ enemy didn’t change given its massacres in Palestine, Lebanon, and Egypt,” His Eminence continued.

Commenting on the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “The first who must feel ashamed are those who normalize ties with ‘Israel’ and attempt to convince our people that the presence of ‘Israel’ is something natural.”

“The strongest message about the martyrdom of Shireen Abu Akleh is that she is Christian,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained, adding that the message regarding her martyrdom is that “the ‘Israeli’ enemy killed Christians and Muslims [alike] and attacked their sanctities, and destroyed their houses.”

“The message about Shireen Abu Akleh’s martyrdom is that everybody is in danger due to the unchanging ‘Israeli’ regime’s apartheid and inhumane policies,” the Hezbollah Secretary General added.

In his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah condoled with the families of the Civil Defense Forces of the Syrian Army who were martyred today [Friday, May 15] at the hands of the Takfiri groups in Aleppo’s countryside.

Relatedly, His Eminence affirmed the importance of the Beqaa and its people as “an essential part of the resistance”.

“As Imam Sayyed Musa Sadr’s resistance started from Beqaa, so did the Islamic Resistance, where its foundations were laid,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

The Resistance Leader went on to say, “They want the people of Beqaa to abandon the Resistance and its weapon by targeting it politically, financially and media-wise.”

Relatedly, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified, “The operations [of the Resistance] started on the land of Beqaa until the western Beqaa was liberated.”

“For long years the youths of Beqaa and Western Beqaa from all towns and villages were present in all of the Resistance fronts in the Beqaa and South Lebanon,” the Secretary General said.

Addressing the people of Beqaa, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Your dearest martyr Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi was martyred on the land of South Lebanon, and in the July War you were present… throughout history you’ve been with Hezbollah; Hezbollah is you.”

His Eminence further noted that “We must remember those who stood by the Resistance, atop of them is Syria, and those who stood by ‘Israel’.”

“Had the terrorist groups’ scheme been destined to triumph in Syria, they would have represented a danger to Beqaa and all Lebanon,” the Resistance Leader cautioned.

In a parallel platform, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the issue of politicizing the Lebanese Army by explaining how it “was banned, upon a political decision, to confront the terrorist groups in the battle of the outskirts.”

The Hezbollah Leader interpreted how “Some political sides supported the armed groups such as Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS’ / ‘ISIL’] and al-Nusra Front.”

“Those terrorist groups have committed horrible massacres against Sunni Muslims, and now they are carrying out daily terrorist attacks in Afghanistan regardless if the victims are Shia or Sunnis,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.

Also in his speech, His Eminence reminded the crowd of martyred leader Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, saying, “As we enjoy safety and security away from car bombs, it is thanks to the martyred leader Mustafa Badreddine and the brothers in the Resistance.”

“You have to make the decision between those who held their arms to defend Beqaa and those who armed the militant groups to attack your houses,” the Resistance Leader said.

Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified the fact that Hezbollah doesn’t “gain money from the ministries we are in charge of; we spend money there instead.”

The Secretary General vowed to work to achieve a strategic project for Beqaa, which is the tunnel that links Beirut with the Beqaa area.

“The current minister of Public Works has tackled the project with several countries, and he will follow up this project with the ministers of Beqaa,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated.

The Resistance chief said that “Hezbollah will exert the efforts to improve the agricultural production and sales in Beqaa.”

Additionally, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the voters and said, “I am addressing all those who will cast their votes on May 15 as we’ve been hearing very ridiculous and weird things, which point to the level of ethical and cultural decadence.”

“Some present themselves as leaders who want to build the state, one of them is responsible for the disappearance of $11 billion, another wants to liberate the Shia from Imam Hussein [AS], and the other one’s electoral aim is to dance and swim!” His Eminence exclaimed.

“They are ridiculously considering the people fool by terrifying them from Hezbollah,” the Secretary General added.

However, Sayyed Nasrallah rebuffed the aforementioned saying, “The arms of Resistance didn’t prevent anybody from fixing the electricity problem or building dams, nor did it cause the tragic financial policies over the past decades.”

Moreover, the Resistance Leader indicated that “Washington aided its groups in smuggling the money of the Lebanese depositors outside the country.”

His Eminence went on to say, “Those who formed their electoral lists in the US embassy have to ask Washington for returning the money of the Lebanese depositors after they were smuggled.” He added, “The US bans investments in Lebanon and works to starve the Lebanese people.”

More on the issue of the electoral campaigns, His Eminence explained, “We’ve witnessed in the electoral campaigns an unprecedented state of hatred in Lebanon.”

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his speech by asserting that “Voting on the day of elections is a message to all those conspiring against the Resistance and its weapons, and those conspiring against the future of the Lebanese people.”

His Eminence ended his speech by once again addressing the people of Beqaa and telling them, “Hopes are high in your participation; we ask you on May 15 to vote and mark your honorable fingerprint with ink, not blood.”