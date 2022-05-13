No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death

Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death
folder_openYemen access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The Saudi-led coalition continues to shed Yemeni blood by various means, whether by air raids, rocket and artillery shells, even torture to death.

A Yemeni security source in the Saada governorate revealed that the Saudi forces had tortured Yemeni citizens to death, in a heinous crime against the residents of the border areas.

The source pointed out that 7 corpses of Yemeni citizens who were tortured to death by the Saudi army in the al-Raqqo area in the border governorate of Manbih arrived at the Republican Hospital in Saada, stressing that the seven victims died as a result of torture with electricity.

The source further pointed out that the toll is preliminary and the number is likely to exceed the seven bodies killed under torture by the Saudi army.

yemen SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death

Saudi-Led Coalition Tortures Seven Yemenis to Death

2 hours ago
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke

Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke

3 days ago
First Group of Freed Yemeni Prisoners Arrives at Aden Airport

First Group of Freed Yemeni Prisoners Arrives at Aden Airport

6 days ago
US-Saudi Blockade Kills Yemeni Patients Seeking Treatment Abroad

US-Saudi Blockade Kills Yemeni Patients Seeking Treatment Abroad

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-05-2022 Hour: 02:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot