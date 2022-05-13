Palestinians Honor Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh in State Memorial Service

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Palestinians gathered to honor veteran journalist martyr Shireen Abu Akleh at a memorial service in the occupied West Bank, a day after she was shot dead by ‘Israeli’ occupation troops during a raid on Jenin.

Abu Akleh, a veteran of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network's Arabic service, was shot in the head on Wednesday, when she was reporting on an ‘Israeli’ raid against Palestinians living in the Jenin refugee camp.

Her tragic death sent shockwaves across the region, drawing global condemnation against the ‘Israeli’ regime. The United Nations and the European Union, among others, have already called for a full investigation into what Al Jazeera called a deliberate killing “in cold blood.”

On Thursday, thousands of mourning Palestinians lined the streets as her coffin, draped in the Palestinian flag, was driven through Ramallah.

Many Palestinians attending the ceremony held flowers, wreaths and pictures of Abu Akleh, who has been widely praised for her bravery and professionalism through her coverage of the conflict.

Abu Akleh will be buried on Friday in a cemetery in the occupied Old City of East al-Quds near her home.

Hours after the assassination, Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett alleged that it was “likely” Abu Akleh was killed by stray Palestinian gunfire. However, Zionist war minister Benny Gantz later conceded that it could have been “the Palestinians who shot her” or fire from “our side.”