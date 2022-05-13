IRG Navy Chief Underscores Good Security on Iran’s Maritime Borders

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy commander highlighted the good security along Iran’s maritime borders, saying the country’s territorial waters are today clear of any enemy.

“There is complete security on the country’s maritime borders and no danger is [currently] posed to them,” Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said on Thursday.

“We proudly declare that our territorial waters are today clear of any enemy” thanks to the efforts made by the country’s armed forces.

“The country’s enemies do not have a presence in the vicinity of the waters that are under the supervision of the Islamic Republic and their activities are monitored at every single moment,” Tangsiri stated.

“Whenever the enemies move toward [Iran’s] sea borders and are physically present there, they will be forced to retreat through the timely action of our forces,” the senior commander added.

The IRG Navy commander said in December that the elite military force’s large-scale military exercise, codenamed the Great Prophet 17, sent a warning to the enemies that the country will annihilate them before they can even get close to its southern islands in the Gulf region.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.