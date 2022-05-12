Medvedev: Western Charges Russia Threatens World with Nuke Conflict Are Cynical

By Staff, Agencies

The deputy chief of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has dismissed as cynical the Western rhetoric Russia is allegedly threatening the world with a nuclear conflict. In a post uploaded to his Telegram channel on Thursday Medvedev said that "foreign analysts never stop talking about NATO’s war with Russia."

"The cynicism of Western ‘talking heads’ is getting ever more straightforward. They go to great lengths in their attempts to persuade one and all that Russia is threatening the world with a nuclear conflict," Medvedev said.

He recalled that the United States’ former president, Donald Trump, "just recently came up with such charges, too, though he did that mostly to take a dig at [the incumbent president Joe] Biden."

"And, of course, the European stooges add their thin voices to the chorus," Medvedev added.