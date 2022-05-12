Iranian FM Highlights Lebanon’s Special Place in Foreign Policy of Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian touched on the special place of Lebanon in Iran’s foreign policy and hailed the age-old good relations between the two nations.

Amir Abdollahin and Lebanon's Culture Minister Mohammad Wissam al-Mortada in a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday discussed the latest developments in the region, promotion of relations among the Islamic countries and especially the development of cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian top diplomat called the resistance of the Lebanese people against the continuous aggression of the Zionist regime a shining example for the nations of the region.

"Therefore, the resilient people of the region will never go under the burden of normalization with the terrorist and child-killing ‘Israeli’ regime," the Iranian foreign minister added.

In September 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed normalization agreements brokered by the United States with the “Israeli” entity. Sudan and Morocco followed suit, triggering a chorus of condemnation among Muslims, with Palestinians calling it a stab in their back.

Amir Abdollahian touched on the difficult economic situation in Lebanon amid oppressive Western sanctions on the country, reiterating Tehran's readiness to upgrade economic cooperation with Beirut if demanded by the Lebanese government and people.

Western countries, led by the United States, have targeted the Lebanese economy with draconian sanctions with the aim of pressuring the government in Beirut to ostracize Hezbollah and cut it from the country's political and military landscape.

The resistance movement is a nemesis of the West and the entity for inflicting repeated defeats on their regional schemes, especially during two recent wars which shattered Tel Aviv's myth of invincibility.

Al-Mortada, for his part, hailed Iran's special place in the West Asian region, saying Beirut is ready to expand its relations with all friendly and brotherly regional countries, especially the Islamic Republic.

He touched on problems related to the livelihood and basic needs of the Lebanese people, stressing that the Lebanese government and nation, nonetheless, will act in the national interests of their country and will never wait for outside help or solutions.