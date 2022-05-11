Translated by al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah Media Relations extends the warmest condolences to the al-Jazeera Channel, the family of martyr Shireen Abu Akleh, and all fellow journalists in different Palestinian media outlets, as well as all the Palestinian people, on Shireen’s martyrdom as she was covering the ‘Israeli’ aggression against the Jenin Camp in the West Bank. Shireen is the resistance media figure that didn’t spare any moment without covering the Zionist criminality against its people over the past 20 years.

Fellow Shireen’s martyrdom in midst of the scene emphasize the important and pivotal role of brave journalists in exposing the daily terrorist ‘Israeli’ attacks, which the occupation attempts to cover up by restricting the work of journalists and media outlets.

As Hezbollah slams this heinous crime, it strongly condemns the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ attacks against journalists, and calls on international media organizations, the United Nations, and rights groups to denounce ‘Israel’ in the international platforms, and prevent its attacks and aggression against journalists.