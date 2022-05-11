- Home
IRG’s Ground Force Strikes Terrorist Bases in Iraq’s Erbil
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Ground Force launched an artillery attack against the bases of terrorist groups in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
The IRG Ground Force blasted the strongholds of terrorist groups in Erbil with artillery weapons on Wednesday morning.
No details have been reported so far about possible fatalities and damages in the strike.
In March, the IRG launched a missile attack on a strategic center of Zionists in Erbil, warning the ‘Israeli’ regime that the repetition of evil conducts will draw Iran’s harsh and devastating response.
