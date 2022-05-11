No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Hesitate to Confront Any Mistake towards Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Hesitate to Confront Any Mistake towards Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

In his speech during the electoral festivities held in South Lebanon ahead of the parliamentary elections on May 15, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah affirmed that the “Israeli” enemy cannot attack Lebanon thanks to the Resistance’s readiness to confront it, confirming the expression Hezbollah coined 20 years ago that “‘Israel’ is weaker than a spider’s web”.

 

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah sayyednasrallah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Hesitate to Confront Any Mistake towards Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Hesitate to Confront Any Mistake towards Lebanon

5 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon Has the Right to Drill in Its Territorial Water, We Seek A Strong State

Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon Has the Right to Drill in Its Territorial Water, We Seek A Strong State

17 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly

Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly

one day ago
Hezbollah Denounces the Terrorist Attack against Egyptian Army Unit in Sinai

Hezbollah Denounces the Terrorist Attack against Egyptian Army Unit in Sinai

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 11-05-2022 Hour: 01:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot