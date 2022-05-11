- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Hesitate to Confront Any Mistake towards Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
In his speech during the electoral festivities held in South Lebanon ahead of the parliamentary elections on May 15, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah affirmed that the “Israeli” enemy cannot attack Lebanon thanks to the Resistance’s readiness to confront it, confirming the expression Hezbollah coined 20 years ago that “‘Israel’ is weaker than a spider’s web”.
Comments
- Related News