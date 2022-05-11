No Script

Zionist Regime Attacks Syria’s Quneitra

Zionist Regime Attacks Syria’s Quneitra
14 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

News sources reported that the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has launched a missile attack on the Quneitra region in southwestern Syria.

The attack did not cause any casualties and material damage, according to SANA.

Zionist warplanes have attacked the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus several weeks ago.

The Syrian army's air defenses have repeatedly repelled the ‘Israeli’ regime's attacks in various parts of the country in recent months.

The Syrian government has repeatedly sent letters to the United Nations condemning the attacks and calling for an end to them.

