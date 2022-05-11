- Home
Al-Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Fire in Jenin
By Staff | Al-Jazeera
‘Israeli’ occupation forces have shot dead Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Abu Akleh was martyred on Wednesday morning as she was covering an ‘Israeli’ raid near the city of Jenin, Al-Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reported.
“What we know for now is that the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced her death. Shireen Abu Akleh, who has been covering the events unfolding in Jenin, specifically an ‘Israeli’ raid on a city to the north of the occupied West Bank, when she was hit by a bullet to the head,” Ibrahim said from the Palestinian city of Ramallah.
“As you can imagine, this is a shock to the journalists who have been working with her.”
