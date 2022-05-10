- Home
Palestinian Resistance Factions Threaten ‘Israel’ With Opening the Gates of Hell in Case of Any Folly
By Staff
On the first anniversary of Operation al-Quds Sword that took place in May, 2021, the Palestinian resistance factions underlined that the sword of al-Quds is still unsheathed and won’t be sheathed until the ‘Israeli’ occupation is gone.
The ‘Israeli’ occupation’s threats won’t terrify us and won’t hinder the path of resistance and defending the sanctities, a statement by the Palestinian resistance factions read.
Operation al-Quds Sword cemented new rules of engagement that bombing will be answered by bombing, shedding blood will be answered reciprocally, and all of the resistance’s capabilities are dedicated to defend the holy al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of al-Quds.
“The operation succeeded in imposing the will of our people and unified all of Palestine’s arenas together,” the factions added.
The Palestinian resistance groups further warned the ‘Israeli’ enemy that their response to any folly it commits against the resistance leaders will be tremendous and will surpass the borders of Palestine.
“We warn the enemy against any folly during its drills, and we assure our people that the resistance factions are always ready and fully prepared to respond to any aggression or any coward assassination,” the statement read.
Any folly against the resistance leaders will open the gates of hell to the ‘Israeli’ occupation, the factions warned.
The resistance will continue in all means, the factions affirmed, adding that it “won’t stop as it is now stronger, and more powerful, united, and solid.”
