“Israeli” Coalition Crisis: 2 No-confidence Motions Rejected
By Staff, Agencies
Two no-confidence motions against the Zionist entity’s coalition government were rejected on Monday at the start of Knesset’s summer session.
The Knesset plenum voted down a measure submitted by the opposition Likud factions by a tally of 52 in favor and 61 against.
Another no-confidence measure led by the ‘Orthodox Sephardic’ and ‘Mizrahi Shas’ party failed to pass with 52 for and 56 against.
The Arab ‘Ra'am’ party of the coalition was absent from the votes. The party led by MK Mansour Abbas froze its membership in the coalition on April 17.
MK Idit Silman, who abruptly resigned from the government last month, was absent. The member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's ‘Yamina party’ left the coalition in favor of Likud, which made the government lose its parliamentary majority.
The vote is largely symbolic because “Israeli” law mandates that an alternative government must be presented for a no-confidence motion to pass.
