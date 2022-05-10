No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq

US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US occupation troops stationed at al-Harir base northeast of Erbil opened fire on several civilian houses.

Arab media reported on Monday night that heavy gunfire was heard at al-Harir Airport in Erbil province in northern Iraq.

The occupation forces fired on several civilian houses during military training, the Sabereen News reported.

The Rudaw network, which belongs to the Iraqi Kurdistan region, also wrote in a tweet," "US forces stationed in Harir airport in Shaqlawa, 40 kilometers northeast of Erbil, mistakenly fired at a number of houses and one car on Monday evening, with no casualties reported.”

Released images of the incident show that civilian houses and vehicles were damaged in the area, but more details have not yet been released.

Earlier, several rockets hit the Khabat area of Erbil province in northern Iraq, but no casualties were reported.

Iraq us occupation Erbil

Comments

  1. Related News
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq

US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq

10 hours ago
Iraq Sandstorm Sends Over 1k to Hospital

Iraq Sandstorm Sends Over 1k to Hospital

5 days ago
Iraq’s Kurdistan Hit By Missiles

Iraq’s Kurdistan Hit By Missiles

8 days ago
Iraq Condemns Turkey’s Invasion

Iraq Condemns Turkey’s Invasion

21 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 10-05-2022 Hour: 07:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot