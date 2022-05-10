No Script

Palestinian Resistance Factions Raise Readiness as ‘Israel’s’ ’Chariots of Fire’ Maneuvers Kick Off

folder_openPalestine access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff

The joint chamber of the Palestinian Resistance Factions issued a military statement in which it announced raising readiness and preparedness of all military wings and formations as the ‘Israeli’ enemy announced the launching of the month of war’s maneuver which it dubbed “Chariots of Fire.”

The Palestinian Resistance Factions affirmed that they are in a permanent state of monitoring and following up the enemy’s practices in anticipation that it might commit any folly against the Palestinian people.

The joint chamber also assured the Palestinian people that the resistance will remain the shield that protects Palestine and its just cause.

