Laborers at Forefront of Fight against Plots to Cripple Domestic Production – Imam Khamenei
By Staff, Agencies
Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei lauded Iranian laborers for their sacrifices in the country’s fight against conspiracies aimed at disrupting the Islamic Republic’s production capabilities and economic growth.
Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of workers from all over the country in Tehran on Monday.
“Workers stood at the forefront of the fight against the enemies’ plots to disrupt the country’s production and did not allow the conspiracies to materialize. Workers played the pivotal role in this regard,” His Eminence said.
Sayyed Ali Khamenei further underscored that Iranian workers have made impressive achievements in military, economic, and political spheres, and at least 14,000 laborers sacrificed their lives during Iraq’s war on Iran in the 1980s.
“Among the main policies of arrogant powers since the victory of the Islamic Revolution [in 1979] has been to grind the country’s production to a halt,” Imam Khamenei said.
He also stressed that laborers have aborted fiendish attempts to exploit their demands as a sign of popular protests and have definitively proven their allegiance to the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic establishment.
Earlier this year, Imam Khamenei stated that the enemies are waging a war against Iran’s economy in order to bring it to collapse and pit the people against the establishment.
