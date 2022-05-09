IOF Launch Largest Military Drills in History of Entity

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” media reported, on Sunday, that “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] advised not to conduct "a military operation" in the besieged Gaza Strip, announcing today the launch of “Chariots of Fire” drill which is considered the largest military exercise in the history of the “Israeli” entity.

The military correspondent for the entity’s Channel 13, Or Heller, said that "the ‘Israeli’ army recommended, during a discussion session in the security and military establishment, not to launch a military operation in Gaza, but to increase arrests in the Palestinian areas [West Bank], change the ‘rules of engagement’ [opening fire], and consider the border fence between ‘Israel’ and the Palestinian territories as a borderline in every sense of the word."

Heller noted that the IOF "began today the largest maneuver in their history, ‘Chariots of Fire’, which simulates a multifront war," adding that "last year this maneuver was postponed due to ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls’ [Operation al-Quds Sword], and this year they hope to complete it as planned without being disrupted by a war."

It is worth mentioning that IOF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi postponed the large-scale "Chariots of Fire" exercise last June. The drill was supposed to take place in May and was decided to last for a full month. However, it was postponed due to Operation al-Quds Sword.

Sources in the resistance revealed to al-Mayadeen correspondent that the resistance in the Gaza Strip raised its level of readiness, coinciding with the largest IOF exercises in the occupation's history that started today.