Iran Firmly Opposed to NATO’s Expansionism

By staff, Agencies

President Ebrahim Raisi expressed Iran’s intense opposition to NATO’s expansionist policies as well as to wars and conflicts, including in Ukraine.

In a meeting with Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, held in Tehran on Sunday, Raisi pointed to the conflict in Ukraine, saying, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as it is opposed to conflict and war, declares its strong opposition to NATO's expansionist policies."

Highlighting the industrial and commercial capabilities of Iran and Poland, the Iranian president said, "Tehran and Warsaw have various capacities to expand relations in all fields of mutual interest.

"The rich historical background and civilization of Iran and Poland can be a good platform for strengthening scientific and cultural interactions between the two countries," he added, according to the president’s website.

The current level of economic and trade relations between Tehran and Warsaw is not commensurate with the political relations between the two countries, he stated, adding, "There are various capacities, including in the industrial and economic fields, in the two countries, which can be a good ground to actualize the expansion of interactions between us."

For his part, the visiting Polish minister said, "The history of relations between Iran and Poland dates back to the 16th century."

The two countries have had friendly relations for almost five centuries, and one of the most memorable parts in the relations between the two countries is the hospitality of Iranian refugees from Poland during World War II, Rau added.

Pointing out that the two countries have much in common, the Polish foreign minister stated, "The people of Iran and Poland have resisted the intervention of foreign powers in the affairs of their countries."

Emphasizing that the level of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is not favorable, Zbigniew Rau said, "Poland wants to revive and improve the level of its cooperation with Iran in the fields of trade, economy, culture and science."