Iran Plans To Deploy Forces At Over 2,000-Kilometer-Deep International Waters - Navy Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the country’s naval forces are set to be stationed permanently at over 2,000-kilometer-deep international waters to maintain the Islamic Republic’s sway in high seas.

Admiral Irani made the remarks during a Sunday ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding on the expansion of bilateral cooperation between the Iranian Navy and the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research.

The senior commander said Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has put special emphasis on the need for the development of the Makran coast in the southeastern part of the country.

“We pursue a vision for the depths of high seas. We plan to have a presence at over 2,000-kilometer-deep [waters]. That is why we must pay attention to the development of the shores,” he explained.

Irani also said his forces are the frontrunners, among the Iranian Armed Forces, in defending the country and its national interests.

Last month, the navy chief said the country’s naval forces were roaming free waters of the world without any problem, adding that no foreign country would ever dare approach the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters.

Irani made the remarks in an interview with the Arabic-language al-Alam television news network on April 21 as he was elaborating on the latest developments and defense achievements of the country in addition to the Islamic Republic’s maritime capabilities.

“Nowadays, the northern Indian Ocean is a main waterway to connect the continents. If we do not have an effective presence, governments without a right will come [to the region] and approach our territorial waters. However, owing to the authority and presence of our fleet in high seas and [their] constant monitoring, we do not have any problems and no country dares approach our country’s waters,” Irani underscored.

“The geometry of power in the world is changing ... and various players are at work,” the navy commander said.

“Given our capabilities, we can have an effective presence in all maritime environments of the world whenever the Commander-in-Chief [of the Iranian Armed Forces] orders us to do so,” he said in reference to Imam Khamenei.