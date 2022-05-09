No Script

‘Israeli’ Knesset Reopens, Opposition Mulls Bill To Bring Down Government

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s parliament [Knesset] reopened Monday to start the summer session as the coalition hangs by a thread after losing its majority, and as the opposition vows to bring it down.

Former whip and Yamina MK Idit Silman defected on April 6, leaving the coalition without a majority in the 120-seat parliament.

The crisis was further exacerbated when the Ra'am party froze its membership in the coalition due to the unrest in the holy al-Aqsa Mosque.

If Ra'am withdraws its seats, the government will be in a clear minority.

On Sunday, opposition party heads held a meeting at the Likud party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, agreeing to continue the "determined and unified fight" to topple the government.

