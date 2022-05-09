No Script

China Conducted Military Drills near Taiwan

China Conducted Military Drills near Taiwan
2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

China's armed forces announced that it carried out another round of military drills near Taiwan last week.

Taiwan has reported frequent Chinese military activity near the island for the past two years, primarily concentrated in the southern and southwestern part of its air defense identification zone, or ADIZ.

On Friday, Taiwan's air force scrambled planes to warn away 18 Chinese aircraft that entered the air defense zone and reported further incursions on Saturday and Sunday, though with fewer aircraft.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement that naval and air force assets carried out drills from Friday to Sunday to the east and southwest of Taiwan to "further test and improve the joint combat capability of multiple services and arms," according to Reuters. It did not elaborate. 

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Beijing deployed bombers, fighters, and anti-submarine aircraft.

Taking questions in parliament on Monday, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said China continued to pose a threat.

"But we have the determination to defend our country," he said.

