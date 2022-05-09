No Script

Daesh Claims Responsibility for Sinai Attack That Left 11 Egyptian Soldiers Martyred

Daesh Claims Responsibility for Sinai Attack That Left 11 Egyptian Soldiers Martyred
By Staff, Agencies

Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack that targeted a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, in which at least 11 Egyptian soldiers were martyred.

An army spokesman confirmed that at least 11 members of the Egyptian military, including an officer, were martyred in the armed attack on the Sinai Peninsula.

Five security personnel were also injured in the attack, the spokesman said, unveiling that the security forces “foiled a terrorist attack” on a water-lifting station east of the Suez Canal.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on Egyptian security forces in recent years, ABC News wrote.

Last week, suspected militants blew up a natural gas pipeline in northern Sinai’s town of Bir al-Abd, causing a fire but not leaving casualties.

