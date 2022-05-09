‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation - Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said the ‘Israeli’ regime's latest savage attacks reflect its "desperation" in the face of Palestinians' determination to realize their cause of liberation from Tel Aviv's occupation and aggression.

The resistance movement's spokesman Abdul Latif Qanou’ made the remarks on Sunday after the occupation regime’s forces gunned down three Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank.

As well as revealing its desperation, the deadly attacks indicate the extremity of the "hopelessness and incapacity" that has afflicted the regime's cabinet in the face of the Palestinians' resolve, he added.

Palestinians would not settle for anything less than the regime's complete expulsion from the holy Muslim and Christian sites in the occupied territories, the Hamas spokesman underlined.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime began escalating its often deadly violence against Palestinians at the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds with the start of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Additionally, the Zionist military often provides protection for the illegal ‘Israeli’ settlers trespassing on the compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site.

Outraged by the developments, Palestinians have increased their operations against ‘Israeli’ occupiers throughout the occupied territories. More than 20 ‘Israelis’ have been killed so far in the operations.

Gaza's resistance movements have interpreted the operations as the nation's "natural response" to the ‘Israeli’ regime's barbarity.

"Escalation of the regime's atrocities, as witnessed by its firing of live bullets at our defenseless people, its closure of the al-Aqsa Mosque, and prevention of [Palestinian] worshippers from entering the site to perform their religious duties, will fail to break down our nation's will," the Hamas official concluded.