Translated by al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the terrorist attack against an Egyptian Army unit in Sinai. As it expresses full solidarity with the brotherly Egyptian people, Hezbollah considers that the practices of the terrorist groups aim at destabilizing Egypt and undermining its security, in addition to drawing attention from the Zionist terrorism in Palestine to get the region involved in yet another discord and internal strife.

As Hezbollah reiterates its previous stances about the necessity to confront and isolate the destructive Takfiri ideology, it highlights the necessity of Muslim clerics’ confrontation and taking all precautionary measures along the Muslim world to combat it on both practical and political levels.

We pray that Allah the almighty lays His mercy on the martyrs and blesses the wounded with recovery. Hezbollah extends its warmest condolences to the brotherly Egyptian people and the families of the martyrs.