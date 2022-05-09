Imam Khamenei: Syria Looked Upon As a Power despite Devastation of War

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that despite the devastation done to Syria by years-long war, the country is now looked upon as a major power.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the latter’s second visit to Tehran.

“Today, Syria is not the same Syria that it was before the war, although the devastation [of war] was not there at that time, but now Syria enjoys a higher degree of respect and credit and all countries look upon it as a power,” Imam Khamenei said, referring to major achievements of Syria in both political and military arenas.

His Eminence further noted that the Syrian president and nation are now honored by all regional nations, adding that “Some leaders of countries that are neighbors to us and you, have relations with the leaders of the Zionist regime and drink coffee together. However, people of the same countries pour into the streets on [International] Quds Day and chant anti-Zionism slogans and this is the current reality of the region.”

He said various factors were influential in Syria’s resistance and victory in an international war, adding, “One of the most important of those factors was your own high morale and, God willing, you would be able to reconstruct the ravages of war with the same morale, because you have a great work to do.”

Imam Khamenei also commemorated the assassinated commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG]’s Quds Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying, “That honorable martyr harbored a special zeal for Syria and made sacrifices in the true sense of the word. His conduct in Syria was no different from his conduct during the eight-year Sacred Defense in Iran.”

His Eminence said the high morale and vibrancy of the Syrian president could facilitate great works, adding, “The president and administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran are also really vibrant and have veer high moral and strong determination and they are very serious about the issue of Syria. This opportunity must be used to promote bilateral relations more than any time before.”

Assad, for his part, thanked the Iranian nation and government for their support, saying, “The steadfastness of Iran and its unwavering stances in the past four decades on regional issues, especially on the issue of Palestine, have shown to the entire world that Iran’s path is a correct and principled one."

The Syrian president added that the ravages of war could be reconstructed, but if principles are lost, they cannot be reconstructed.

“The steadfastness of the Iranian nation on the principles and fundaments laid by [the late founder of the Islamic Republic] Imam Khomeini, which has continued through your determination, has paved the way for great triumphs of the great nation of Iran and the regional people, especially the people of Palestine,” Assad said.

He also said the strategic relations between Iran and Syria represented a major factor, which prevents the Zionist regime from dominating the entire region.