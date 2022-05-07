No Script

“Israel” to Approve 4,000 Settler Units in Occupied West Bank

"Israel" to Approve 4,000 Settler Units in Occupied West Bank
7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The so-called “Israeli” ‘interior’ minister announced that is set to advance plans for the construction of 4,000 illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

The Zionist ‘interior’ minister Ayelet Shaked, a staunch supporter of settlements, wrote in a Tweet on Friday that a planning committee would convene next week to approve 4,000 units, calling construction in the West Bank a “basic, required and obvious thing”.

For its part, “Israel’s” Haaretz newspaper reported that the so-called ‘Civil Administration’, a military body, would meet Thursday to advance 1,452 units, and that another 2,536 units would be approved by War minister Benny Gantz.

If approved, it would be the biggest advancement of settlement schemes since US President Joe Biden took office. The White

“Israeli” settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Al-Quds has continued under every “Israeli” government since the entity occupied the territories in the 1967 Middle East war.

However, construction accelerated in the last few years under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a significant boom during Trump’s US administration.

Settler attacks against Palestinians and their property are a regular occurrence in the West Bank, home to nearly three million Palestinians.

 

