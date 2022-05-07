Iran: Fighting “Israeli” Occupiers Legitimate Right of Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, condemned a fresh wave of Zionist attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and brutal aggression against Palestinian worshippers.

In a statement released on Saturday, Khatibzadeh described the battle against “Israeli” occupiers as a natural and legitimate right of Palestinians.

He further condemned the Zionists’ repeated attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the brutal attacks by “Israeli” forces on worshippers and defenders of Palestinian holy sites.

“The occupation and the occupiers are on the decline, and the struggle against the usurpers of al-Quds and Palestine is a natural, legitimate and legal right of the Palestinian people,” he added.

The Iranian spokesman referred to the escalating aggression and brutal actions of the “Israeli” apartheid regime in the occupied Palestinian territories, calling on nations, governments and regional as well as international organizations to help the Palestinians defend themselves against the Zionist occupiers, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Khatibzadeh also stressed the need for the unity of the Islamic world to defend Palestine and save Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He also denounced the normalization with the “Israeli” apartheid entity as one of the factors that encourage and intensify violence by the Zionists in the occupied Palestinian territories.