Arming Ukraine: Biden Sending New $150 Million Weapons to Kiev

By Staff, Agencies

In its latest series of military intervention in the Ukrainian crisis, the US administration is sending a new weapons package worth at least $100 million to Kiev.

US President Joe Biden signed the weapons package on Friday, providing additional artillery munitions, radar and other equipment to Ukraine.

“Today, the United States is continuing our strong support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country against Russia's ongoing aggression,” Biden said in a statement.

The United States has sent $3.4 billion worth of armaments to Ukraine since February 24, including howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, anti-tank Javelin missiles, ammunition and recently-disclosed "Ghost" drones.

The new weapons package will include 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radar, jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts, according to a US official.

Last month, Biden asked Congress for a whopping $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in new military aid and other security assistance over the next five months to use in the regime's war with Russia.

The supplemental funding request includes $16.4 billion for the War Department, $8.5 billion in economic assistance, and $3 billion for humanitarian assistance and to fight food insecurity, according to reports.

The new package includes $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $5.4 billion to replenish military inventories of weapons and equipment sent to the front lines.

“Additional security assistance will put urgently needed equipment into the hands of Ukraine’s military and police, including ammunition, armored vehicles, small arms, demining assistance and unmanned aircraft systems,” Biden wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On February 24, Russia began a “special military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region to defend people subjected to "genocide" there against government forces, stressing that Moscow has “no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.”

The US has already delivered $2.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Biden’s term in office, though much of that aid has come since Russia’s military operation against Ukraine began in late February.

This is while a report has revealed that the US government is struggling to track large quantities of “lethal aid” shipped to Ukraine in recent months amid raging conflict in the country.