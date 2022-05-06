‘Israeli’ Occupation Displaces 1,300 More Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation regime’s court approved the eviction of roughly 1,300 Palestinians from eight villages late Wednesday in the culmination of a two-decade-long dispute.

The Palestinians living in the eight villages argued against the decision.

“This is the final proof for us that there is no justice to be sought for Palestinians in ‘Israeli’ courts. There’s only justice for Jews,” said Nidal Younes, a director of an unofficial local council of the villages.

The Zionist court also rejected the claim that expelling civilians from the area breaches international law, claiming that when it contradicts ‘Israeli’ law, the latter triumphs, according to Haaretz.