Russia Announces 3-Day Ceasefire at Mariupol Steel Plant to Allow Civilian Evacuations

Russia Announces 3-Day Ceasefire at Mariupol Steel Plant to Allow Civilian Evacuations
one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russia said its forces would cease fire at the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and open a humanitarian corridor for civilians for three days beginning Thursday.

"The Russian armed forces will from 8 am to 6 pm [Moscow time, 0500 GMT to 1500 GMT] on May 5, 6 and 7 open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians," the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"During this period, the Russian armed forces and formations of the Donetsk People's Republic will unilaterally cease any hostilities," the ministry said in a statement.

Civilians that have been sheltering at the plant will be allowed to travel to Russia or Kiev-controlled territory, the statement added.

Mariupol is one of the most battered cities in Ukraine. A group of Ukrainian forces are still holding out at the plant.

