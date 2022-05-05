Iran: UN Communications Department Should Scale Up Anti-Sanctions Efforts

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations calls on the world body's Department of Global Communications to ratchet up its efforts to inform the international community about the adverse effects of sanctions on the targeted countries.

Majid Takht Ravanchi made the remarks during a session of the UN's Committee on Information on Wednesday.

The official considered deployment of the coercive economic measures to be contrary to the principles of the international law and the humanitarian law that have been specified in the UN Charter.

He, therefore, called on the UN department to increase its efforts to broadcast the negative consequences that the unilateral bans for the target nations.

Takht Ravanchi said that the sanctions had "both weakened [the trend of] economic growth in the target countries and come to prevent their access to basic medical equipment and materials by restricting access to overseas' financial resources."

Separately, the envoy denounced some countries' abuse of their monopoly of modern communication technologies towards "skewing the truth" about other countries, especially the developing nations.

"It is imperative that this unfavorable situation be immediately addressed by the international community," he said.

Takht Ravanchi, meanwhile, noted how some Western anti-Islam media outlets and officials were contributing to creation of "an atmosphere of hatemongering" around Islam and Muslims around the world by fuelling Islamophobia.

"The time has come for the international community to condemn this phenomenon and take the necessary measures that are aimed at fighting Islamophobia and violation of Muslims' basic rights."