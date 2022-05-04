No Script

Dollar Plunges against Russian Ruble to Lowest Level in 2 Years!

6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The exchange rate of the dollar and the euro fell against the Russian ruble on Wednesday, and the US currency was trading below the level of 69 rubles for the first time since June 2020, while the euro was trading below the level of 73 rubles.

At the beginning of trading, the dollar exchange rate fell to the level of 68.63 rubles, for the first time since June 2020, while the euro exchange rate fell to the level of 72 rubles.

In terms of stock trading, the Moscow Stock Exchange index denominated in rubles [Mexis] decreased by 0.02 percent to 2444.67 points, while the index of the stock exchange denominated in rubles [RTS] rose by 0.87 percent to 1091 points.

