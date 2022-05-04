No Script

CIA Chief Met with MBS on Secret Trip!

CIA Chief Met with MBS on Secret Trip!
6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Wall Street Journal [WSJ] unveiled that CIA director William Burns met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month during an unannounced trip to Saudi Arabia. The meeting comes as the US Biden administration looks to repair ties with its Gulf ally, which have become strained over human rights issues, the wars in Yemen and Ukraine, and talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Burns met with the crown prince, Mohammad Bin Salman also known as MBS, in the coastal city of Jeddah where the two men had “a good conversation, better tone than prior US government engagements”, according to an unnamed US official quoted by the WSJ.

In April, the WSJ reported that the crown prince became angry and shouted at US national security advisor Jake Sullivan during a meeting last year.

The Gulf monarchy has been a longstanding ally of the US for 70 years, but ties have plummeted to historic lows under the Biden administration. As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden vowed to make the kingdom a “pariah” over the killing of Washington Post and Middle East Eye columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

In an interview aired by Arab News on Monday, top Saudi royal and former intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal said Biden had gone “on to practice what he preached” and that the two countries had reached a “down” point in the relationship.

