The Saudi-Yemeni Ceasefire Is on the Edge!

By Mohammad Sleem

Beirut – On April 2, an agreement between Yemen and the countries of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression has been reached. The ceasefire which took effect, was supposed to last for two months, after seven years of aggression and siege on the already impoverished country. However, the Saudi-led coalition reneged on the agreement and breached Yemeni sovereignty several times.

How were these breaches distributed?

The first breach was on the April 8 where US-Saudi aggression mercenaries launched a large-scale march on the south of Marib on Friday. A military source stated that the popular committees responded to the advance of mercenaries, pointing out that this action coincided with intensive flights of the coalition aircrafts in Yemeni airspace.

The second breach was when a residential neighborhood in Taaz governorate was targeted with heavy artillery. This showed the real intentions behind the earlier announced stance as civilians expressed their condemnation to the criminal act that violated the international law.

Furthermore, on April 20, a military source reported that Saudi aircrafts had breached Hajja, Sanaa, Maarib, Amran, and Saada provinces 59 times to-date, according to Sabaa agency.

Moreover, two people were killed by the Saudi army on the northern borders of Yemen on April 27 in Shada province – Saada governorate, recording a new breach.

Nonetheless, two humanitarian flights from Jordan and Egypt to Sanaa Airport had been agreed upon weekly during the two-months ceasefire. Several days ago, the Saudi aggression announced the cancelation of these flights alleging that the passengers who are being selected as patients from Sanaa are actually Iranian backed-up groups who are trying to manipulate these trips.

Regarding the cancelation of the trips, Yemeni Minister of Health Taha al Motawakel told Yemen’s al-Masirah network, “It is the most important item in the ceasefire agreement. The cancelation of the trips reveals the real intentions of the Saudi-led coalition and its moral free-fall, as an intended siege is taking place on Yemen, which makes things worse for more than 30,000 patients who need to undergo treatment outside Yemen”.

In accordance with the aforementioned, the Saudi-led coalition proves again that its honesty towards the Yemeni people is fake, as hundreds who have suffered from the aggression need treatment and the countries backing the war deliberately tightened the noose on Yemen, once again revealing its true face.