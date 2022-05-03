Vienna Talks Underway Through Exchange of Written Messages – Iran’s FM

By Staff, Agencies

The Vienna talks have not stopped, but continue in another process to lift the sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told al-Masirah Network, adding that the talks are underway through the exchange of written messages with the Americans.

In his remarks, Amir Abdollahian also emphasized Iran's unending support for Palestine.

"The Islamic Republic will continue to support the formation of a unified state on Palestine’s soil, with its capital as al-Quds,” he underlined.

"Performing prayers in Quds is a divine promise. Resistance forces and the Palestinian people have sacrificed their lives to fulfill this divine promise," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"We are sure that we will pray in Al-Quds soon," Amir Abdollahian reiterated.

According to the Iranian FM, the talks are going on through the exchange of written messages with the Americans through the EU representative.

Iran's goal in these talks is to reach a strong and lasting agreement, he added, calling on the American side to be realistic

As he said that the American side understands Iran's redlines very well, Amir Abdollahian said "The lifting of sanctions in all areas and obtaining economic guarantees are among the most important issues on our negotiating agenda."