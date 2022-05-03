No Script

‘Israelis’ Detain 11 Palestinians in Occupied WB

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested 11 Palestinians after brutally storming various parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Zionist regime's forces attacked various parts of the occupied West Bank, prompting fierce confrontations with Palestinian citizens in the area.

Earlier, Palestinian resistance groups reacted to the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in the West Bank, saying that the option of an all-out resistance in all forms, especially armed resistance, is the sole option to curb the enemy and stop its aggression.

Last Update: 03-05-2022 Hour: 02:14 Beirut Timing

