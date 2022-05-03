- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
‘Israelis’ Detain 11 Palestinians in Occupied WB
folder_openPalestine access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested 11 Palestinians after brutally storming various parts of the occupied West Bank.
The Zionist regime's forces attacked various parts of the occupied West Bank, prompting fierce confrontations with Palestinian citizens in the area.
Earlier, Palestinian resistance groups reacted to the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in the West Bank, saying that the option of an all-out resistance in all forms, especially armed resistance, is the sole option to curb the enemy and stop its aggression.
Comments
- Related News