Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]
folder_openGallery-Reader access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff | Photos: Social Media
Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the day that ends the fasting month of Ramadan, with mass prayers held to mark the festive occasion.
Muslims follow a lunar calendar and differences in the sighting of the moon can lead to communities marking the occasion on different days.
