No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]
folder_openGallery-Reader access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff | Photos: Social Media

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the day that ends the fasting month of Ramadan, with mass prayers held to mark the festive occasion.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar and differences in the sighting of the moon can lead to communities marking the occasion on different days.

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

 

muslims ramadan EidAlFitr

Comments

  1. Related News
Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

12 hours ago
Hezbollah Turns Threats into Opportunities, Converts Its Missiles into Precision Ones

Hezbollah Turns Threats into Opportunities, Converts Its Missiles into Precision Ones

2 months ago
Gaza in Pics: The World Remains Silent

Gaza in Pics: The World Remains Silent

11 months ago
Hezbollah Resists Deprivation [Photos]

Hezbollah Resists Deprivation [Photos]

one year ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 03-05-2022 Hour: 02:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot