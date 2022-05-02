No Script

US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan – Iran’s Speaker

folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf held the US culpable for the intensification of terrorist attacks targeting Afghans, slamming Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists as a proxy fomenting insecurity in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a session of the Parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf condemned the wave of bitter attacks that have hit Afghanistan in recent weeks.

“By employing Daesh, the US seeks to create insecurity in Afghanistan,” he deplored.

Qalibaf also said that Washington is trying to foment religious and sectarian seditions in Afghanistan and inflict an unprecedented crisis on the Afghan people with the purpose of blackmailing the ruling body in Kabul.

It is Kabul’s duty to ensure security in Afghanistan, but it has unfortunately failed to do so, the Iranian parliament speaker added.

He also described the formation of an inclusive government that would represent all Afghan ethnic groups as the essential prerequisite for success in ensuring sustainable security in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has been in turmoil since the Taliban, who had previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, took power again on August 15 last year amid a chaotic US troop withdrawal from the war-torn country.

Since then, the country has been the scene of recurrent terrorist attacks, some of which have been claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

Iran Afghanistan daesh UnitedStates MohammadBaqerQalibaf

