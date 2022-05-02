- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iraq’s Kurdistan Hit By Missiles
By Staff, Agencies
At least six missiles have been fired towards the Erbil Province in the northern Iraqi Kurdistan region.
The projectiles landed near an oil refinery in the province's Khabat District on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing the region's officials.
Sabereen News, a Telegram channel associated with Iraq's Hashd Shaabi [Popular Mobilization Units] said eight projectiles had been fired towards the area from the direction of Kremlis, a Christian-populated village near the city of Mosul in the northern Iraqi Nineveh Province.
Some of the projectiles landed in Khabat, said the channel, which also provided some pictures of the immediate aftermath of the operation.
Kurdistan's officials said the missiles landed near a refinery belonging to the domestic energy company, the KAR Group. The company belongs to Kurdish businessman Baz Karim Barzanji.
Back in March, a dozen ballistic missiles were fired towards a villa belonging to Barzanji, which had turned into secret bases for the “Israeli” entity’s Mossad spy agency in the Kurdistan region.
Comments
- Related News