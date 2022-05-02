Resistance Groups Should Be Ready for Big Battle for Al-Aqsa Mosque - Sinwar

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance groups should be fully prepared as the “big battle” for al-Aqsa Mosque will begin after the holy month of Ramadan if the ‘Israeli’ regime does not cease its aggression, Hamas Leader Yehyea Sinwar said.

“The battle to protect al-Aqsa Mosque will begin after the month of Ramadan because the Zionists have a number of events when they will try to breach the mosque,” the Palestinian resistance group’s leader said at a conference of Palestinian academics in the Gaza Strip.

Zionist settlers frequently storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on various Jewish holidays, a move denounced by Muslims as desecration of the holy site.

Sinwar described defending Islamic sanctities, al-Aqsa Mosque in particular, as the responsibility of resistance forces.

He also commended the Palestinian women and men for resisting the ‘Israeli’ occupation and defending al-Aqsa Mosque.

Tensions have remained high in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories over the past several weeks. The situation is particularly tense in the occupied holy city of al-Quds, where the al-Aqsa Mosque compound is located.

‘Israeli’ troops have on various occasions attacked Palestinian worshipers there, as they gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The desecration of the mosque has drawn widespread condemnation, with Palestinian resistance groups promising a firm response.

Referring to the Palestinian people’s willingness to sacrifice their lives to protect al-Aqsa Mosque, the Hamas leader said the self-sacrifice operations in the heart of the Zionist regime proved that the regime is “weaker than a spider’s web.”

“Thousands of synagogues will be desecrated if the Zionist acts of storming al-Aqsa Mosque recur,” Sinwar warned after saying that the Zionist settlers storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of ‘Israeli’ occupation troops.

Elsewhere in his speech, Sinwar praised the Iranian nation and government for expressing support for the Palestinian cause, especially al-Quds.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, from its Leader [His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei] to its president [Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi] and other officials, did not hesitate to support al-Quds,” he said.