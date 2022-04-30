In Support Of Free Palestine: Harvard’s Student Newspaper Endorses BDS

By Staff, Agencies

The editorial board of The Harvard Crimson newspaper endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions [BDS] movement against the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity and “a free Palestine.”

The paper asserted in a staff editorial that its stance is not anti-Semitic.

In the editorial, published Friday, the publication’s board said its support for the BDS movement was prompted by the campus activism of the Palestine Solidarity Committee, which this week included a “Wall of Resistance” installation on Harvard Yard.

Additionally, it referenced two recent reports from prominent human rights groups that have accused the Tel Aviv regime of practicing apartheid.

“In at least one regard, PSC’s spirited activism has proven successful: It has forced our campus — and our editorial board — to once again wrestle with what both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have called ‘Israeli’ “crimes against humanity” in the region,” the editorial read.

“Palestinians, in our board’s view,” it continues, “deserve dignity and freedom. We support the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement as a means to achieving that goal.”

The editorial also defended the Crimson against “accusations” that its views are anti-Jewish.