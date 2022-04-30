No Script

Hezbollah Praises Ariel Settlement Heroic Operation

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah hails the heroic operation in Ariel settlement, which proves the resisting Palestinian people’s resolve to confront the occupation and defend themselves and their sanctities with all possible means.

This operation and all the previous heroic operations and confrontations of all the Zionist attempts to invade their cities and neighborhoods affirm the Palestinian people’s awakening and permanent readiness to confront the occupation, its criminal machine, and to continue the path of resistance and struggle until liberating the land and achieving the complete victory that has become close by Allah’s willing.

Israel Palestine Hezbollah

